Woman mauled to death by pitbulls

A 67-year-old Durban woman was mauled to death by two pitbull terriers at a residence in Effingham on Wednesday.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that paramedics had been called to the scene.

He said that the elderly woman had sustained multiple injuries and had died prior to their arrival.

It is understood that the woman lives on the property and was familiar with the dogs.

In a separate incident in Port Elizabeth earlier this week, a horrific 40-minute mauling by two pitbulls left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Algoa Park resident Ruan Redgard, 27, whose clothing was ripped off his body during the savage attack, died shortly after being dragged into a nearby garden by other residents when the dogs were eventually scared off by a security vehicle.