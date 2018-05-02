Robber shot dead, policeman injured in cash-in-transit heist
One suspect was shot dead, another arrested and four others are still at large following a cash-in-transit heist which took place at a Sasol Garage Linton Grange on Wednesday morning.
One policeman and a civilian were also injured when a shoot-out ensued between police and the alleged robbers in Algoa Park following the robbery.
A manhunt is still under way for the four other suspects who fled the scene in a Quantum minibus
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said when the driver of the [Quantum] minibus noticed the police vehicle behind them he started to speed off.
“A high speed chase ensued and the suspects in the vehicle started to fire shots at the police vehicle.
“The [police] member immediately called for assistance, whilst the suspects continued firing at the police vehicle.
“This continued until the vehicle stopped close to Algoa Park and three suspect jumped out.
“At this stage another SAPS vehicles came and the members started to chase the suspects on foot who continued to shoot at the members.”
The policeman was shot in his knee and a truck driver in the buttocks. One robber was shot dead and another arrested.
Two firearms have also been recovered.
Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Liziwe Ntshinga said: “Armed criminals continue to attempt to render this province ungovernable unsuccessfully.
"In our efforts to ensure that we stamp the authority of the State, which includes protecting our citizens and their property we warn our members to be extra vigilant and alert at all times both on and off duty.
"Our members are heeding to this call and their readiness is key in these recent successes. The management commends them for their bravery.
"We will not rest until the citizens of the Eastern Cape are and feel safe."
A case of armed robbery has been opened which will be investigated by the DPCI .