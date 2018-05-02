NMU campuses closed due to protest action
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) advised on Wednesday that staff and students should liaise directly with their line managers following the shutdown of a number of its campuses due to mass protest.
The South African Student Congress (SASCO) embarked on protest action this morning which has seen the University’s north, south and Second Avenue campuses closed. All tests for Wednesday have also been postponed.
“Vehicle access to some Nelson Mandela University campuses has been closed as a result of today’s action by protesting students.
"Academic staff are asked to communicate with their classes offering alternative learning work opportunities.
"All tests for today are postponed and new dates to hand in assignments due today will be communicated,” NMU’s Emergency Management Team said.
“Similarly, professional support staff should liaise directly with their line managers in terms of the way forward. This is particularly critical for those who work in essential services.
The present status on the ground is fluid but we will endeavour to keep you updated.”
The South African Student Congress (Sasco) said in a statement that their concerns included on-campus safety and security, financial aid and the state of residences.
“SASCO is extremely concerned about the expectation of the university for poor students to continue with academic activities under the atrocious conditions under which we find ourselves as so far as financial aid is concerned.
“It cannot be that a certain group of students are expected to continue with tests, exams and assignments without textbooks, meals and the relevant support material they would have received from NSFAS.
“We cannot accept that our campuses have become spaces where women are being raped and harassed, students are being robbed and unauthorised personnel are walking around our campuses with arms.
“Shuttle services in the university are in a state of collapse.
“The shortage of shuttles directly impacts the safety of women that are left with no option but to walk to their various residences and are sometimes left stranded in an environment that is unsafe and they are consistently victimised.
“The failure of the NSFAS system to respond to the students specifically in off-campus properties has caught a situation whereby the students are continuously abused by res managers of having to pay rent whilst they are still waiting for their funding,” the statement read.
STATEMENT OF SOUTH AFRICAN STUDENT CONGRESS ON THE STATE OF THE UNIVERSITY AND OUR INSTITUIONAL DEMANDS.
This is a developing story.