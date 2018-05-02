NMU campuses closed due to protest action

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) advised on Wednesday that staff and students should liaise directly with their line managers following the shutdown of a number of its campuses due to mass protest.

The South African Student Congress (SASCO) embarked on protest action this morning which has seen the University’s north, south and Second Avenue campuses closed. All tests for Wednesday have also been postponed.

“Vehicle access to some Nelson Mandela University campuses has been closed as a result of today’s action by protesting students.

"Academic staff are asked to communicate with their classes offering alternative learning work opportunities.

"All tests for today are postponed and new dates to hand in assignments due today will be communicated,” NMU’s Emergency Management Team said.