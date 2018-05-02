Leandra waves matric magic wand

Nelson Mandela Bay designer Leandra Fourie got the opportunity to be a fairy godmother for three Sanctor High School girls when she designed their dream matric dance dresses.

Fourie, 41, who runs of L Designs, is no stranger to projects that involve giving back to the community.

For this latest project, she was roped in by a former client and teacher to assist.

“My former teacher asked if I could assist by designing dresses for three of her pupils who had performed well academically,” Fourie said.

“This was a reward to them for their outstanding work.”

Fourie said she loved transforming any idea someone had for a dress into a garment.

“This was just the right project for me,” she said.

“Throughout my years in this industry I have been privileged. Therefore it was not hard for me to help someone in need.

“I approached my friends Kenneth Smith and Theona Dowlman to assist with shoes and make-up and they were happy to do so.

“When the girls came in for the first time I gave them advice on what type of dress would suit their body type and they respected my expertise as someone who has been in the fashion industry for 21 years.

“With every fitting, I could see the confidence the girls were gaining and we as a team felt proud to have made the girls’ princess dreams a reality.

“As the weeks leading up to the matric farewell approached we, too, were caught up in the matric dance fever excitement.”

Nonelele April, 17, who attended her matric farewell on April 26, said she was grateful to L Designs and the team.

“I really loved the dress. It was really elegant and I got to choose how I wanted my make-up done,” she said.

“I really looked on point at the matric dance.”

Fourie said: “Seeing them so happy and beautiful in their gowns made my heart smile.”