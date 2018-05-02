IN PICS | Ramaphosa goes walkabout in New Brighton

Scores of people in Port Elizabeth joined President Cyril Ramaphosa on a 5.5km walk in New Brighton early yesterday.

Residents joined Ramaphosa at 5.30am at the Nangoza Jebe Hall‚ from where they set off on the brisk walk.

People sang, chanted Ramaphosa’s name and took pictures with the president during the walk.

“I have heard that people have started their walks, this is now a walking movement,” he said.

“The presidential walk [must be done] even when the president is not there, just imagine yourself as the president and walk like the president.”