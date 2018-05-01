Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer will know by tomorrow whether or not he will face jail time.

Acting Judge Peet Johnson postponed Sandile Mantsoe’s trial yesterday to allow both the state and the defence to prepare closing arguments.

“I just want to place on record that the parties did visit me in chambers. The prosecutor has convinced me that she is not able to address the court today,” Johnson said.

“In the circumstances‚ I grant the postponement for the prosecutor to prepare to address me. On Wednesday‚ I would like to finalise the matter.”

He is expected to deliver his verdict shortly after the closing arguments tomorrow.

In a shocking move, the defence has decided to close its case without calling any witnesses to the stand.

Mantsoe is on trial in the high court in Johannesburg for the murder of his girlfriend Mokoena‚ whose charred remains were found in a ditch in Lyndhurst on April 28 last year.

Johnson questioned Victor Simelane‚ for Mantsoe‚ on whether his client was aware that if found guilty‚ he could be handed a life sentence. Mantsoe told the court that he was aware of this.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the court proceedings‚ Simelane said they had decided to close their case without calling any witnesses because “the state has not proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.