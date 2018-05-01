NMU spends R550 000 on sign

Months after the rebranding of Nelson Mandela University, the institution has installed a R550 000 sign on its main building in Summerstrand, which has received mixed reviews from students and a lecturer.

The old sign with the “Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University” name was taken down shortly after the rebranding in July.

NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the costs involved had formed part of the annual operational and maintenance budget. “The budget devoted to the renaming and rebranding of the university was carefully thought through, given the sustainability and efficiency drive, such that the only direct cost involved in embracing this new identity was the actual launch event in July,” she said.

The new sign, which consists of blue lettering spelling out “Nelson Mandela University” against a grey wall, has received mixed reviews.

Some said it was a waste of money while others embraced it.

Fourth-year psychology student Sivenati Yami, 21, said the new sign was necessary following the rebranding.

“They are honestly not that bad, they look much better now.”

Khanyisa Jack, 22, a fourth-year education student, said she believed the design could have been better.

“I think they could have put more effort in and perhaps used more advanced design technologies to make it illuminated, because it looks plain,” Jack said.

An NMU lecturer, who declined to be named, said she had felt underwhelmed when she first noticed the new sign. “It’s not visible at all from a distance, as the old sign was.

“I think if they went with a white background it would be displayed much better. Dark blue on grey just doesn’t work,” she said.

Last year NMU spent R265 000 for the development and design of the new logo – which at the time many likened to an orange and samoosa.

Mbabela confirmed then that a Cape Town company had done the work.

However, this time around a Nelson Mandela Bay company did the design. “Local companies were used for the manufacture of the main-building sign and the erection of this was done by a local rope access installer,” Mbabela said.

“The manufacture and installation of the remaining signs are being undertaken by internal maintenance staff and they have already manufactured and installed some of the new signs.”

She said the sign formed part of consultations with the various university stakeholders, such as student and union representatives.

“The erection of the new sign is not a new process on its own, but the next phase in the university’s overall rebrand exercise, discussion around which began in the months following the official gazetting of the new name in June 2016 and months leading up to the official launch last July.

“Due to the fact that there was no specifically allocated budget for the rebranding exercise, which was given careful consideration in the light of prevailing financial pressures, the university opted on a phased approach aligned to what operational budgets allow,” she said. – Additional reporting by Naziziphiwo Buso