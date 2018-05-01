May Day rally ready to roll

It is all systems go for the May Day rally at Kwazakhele’s Isaac Wolfson Stadium today where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the main address.

Eastern Cape Cosatu secretary Xolani Malamela said the organisers hoped to fill the 20 000-seater stadium.

Cosatu president Sidumo Dlamini said no booing would be tolerated at the rally.

The May Day rally in Bloemfontein last year was cut short after people in the crowd started booing then president Jacob Zuma. “Tomorrow cannot be used as a fight among workers as the enemy is white monopoly capital,” Dlamini said.

The event will start with a march to Njoli Square at 8am.

Participants will then head for the stadium at 9am.