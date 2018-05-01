Life sentence handed down for rape of girl

A man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl was sentenced to life in prison yesterday after the judge found that there was no compelling reason to give him a lighter sentence.

Handing down sentence in the Port Elizabeth High Court, Judge Jannie Eksteen said even though there was a lack of injuries from the rape this could not be considered as a compelling circumstance, as suggested by the defence.

“Under consideration, the aggravating features far outweigh the mitigating features,” Eksteen said.

On March 25 last year, the then 11-year-old victim was taken to a tavern in Kamesh by Christo Petrus, 42, of Uitenhage, while on the way home from her aunt’s house.

While there, the victim tried to run away but was caught by Petrus and taken to nearby bushes, where he forced her to drink alcohol before raping her.

“The victim was known to [Petrus] and did what she was told,” Eksteen said.

According to the charge sheet, the ordeal ended when someone walked past the bushy area where the rape was taking place.

Petrus then threatened to kill the young girl if she told anyone.

After Petrus and the girl got dressed, they both walked toward her aunt’s house before Petrus walked away.

The girl then went to a friend’s house and called her mother, who reported the rape.

Petrus’s name will also be entered into the national sex offenders register.