Killing-spree victim shot multiple times

Multiple gunshot wounds including a shot to the head were what killed one of the vicitms of a killing spree in 2015.

Ranjen Naidoo was shot outside a Burt Street, Newton Park, house on the afternoon of September 14 2015.

He was the second of three men shot on the same day, allegedly by suspected gangsters Wendell Petersen, 30, Jermaine “Dolf” Mitchell, 30, Glynn “Boudt/Holland” Carelson, 30, Robin “Milo” Taylor, 21 and Graham “Gram” Kammies, 35.

Testifying in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday, forensic pathologist Dr Dave Kalev said Naidoo had succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds but had died within seconds of being shot in the abdomen.

“Major bleeding and rapid loss of blood led to loss of consciousness and death within seconds,” Kalev said.

All five accused have been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The men, all alleged members of the Dustlifes gang, are charged with killing Theodore “Tupac” Matthews, Naidoo and Jermain “Jabilo” Essau. They have all pleaded not guilty. The trial has seen all roads surrounding the Central court building blocked off, with a heavy police presence inside and around the building since last week.

The major security detail is expected to continue until the conclusion of the trial, which has been set down until June 29.

The case continues.