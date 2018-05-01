Bike rally leaves trail of death and injuries

A bike rally turned deadly when a Port Elizabeth motorcyclist was killed instantly and two teenagers were seriously injured in separate incidents involving bikers – one in a “wheelie” stunt – in Graaff-Reinet at the weekend.

B Team motorcycle club member Adrian Jansen, 52, from Bethelsdorp in Port Elizabeth, died after he collided with a 16year-old boy on a bicycle outside the Karoo town on Saturday, where the Strawdogs MC Graaff-Reinet Rally 2018 was taking place.

The teen, who lives in a small settlement outside Graaff-Reinet and whose identity was not released yesterday, was treated in a Port Elizabeth hospital.

In a separate incident on the same day, Port Elizabeth schoolboy Stephen Lottering, 14, suffered serious injuries, including a broken femur, after he was struck by a motorbike when its rider lost control of it while performing a “wheelie”.

The incident took place in Caledon Street where Lottering and his parents were watching bikers perform stunts.

The biker, who was not identified by authorities in the town yesterday, was thrown from his motorcycle while riding the bike on its back wheel.

The bike slid and crashed into the area where spectators were standing, striking Lottering, who underwent surgery in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The biker’s injuries were not serious.

Yesterday, Jansen’s wife, Jacqueline, was in Graaff-Reinet to attend to matters following the tragedy.

A softly-spoken Jacqueline said they had two sons and a daughter and that Jansen had earned a living as a taxi owner.

“We have not made any funeral arrangements yet,” the distraught woman said.

Graaff-Reinet police spokesman Warrant Officer Norman Holtzhausen said police had opened a culpable homicide docket in the wake of the crash, which occurred at 4.20pm on Saturday.

“It took place about 5km from Graaff-Reinet on the Middelburg road,” Holtzhausen said.

“He collided with a 16-year-old teenager who wanted to cross the road on his bicycle.

“The teenager was very seriously injured.

“His injuries included head injuries and fractured bones.”

Ansley Finlay du Plessis, sub district manager of emergency medical services for the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, said: “The bicycle was broken into two pieces from the force of the collision.

“The body of the motorcyclist was found lying 20 metres from where the accident took place.”

Strawdogs Motorcycle Club member Larry Oliver said he had been riding with Jansen socially for years.

“He was the kind of guy that was the life of the party, a fun guy.

“This is a big tragedy for the biking fraternity in the Eastern Cape.

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and his club members,” Oliver said.

B Team member Anthony Gajar also described Jansen as someone who was fun and always smiling.

“This is very sad. We have already expressed our condolences to his family,” he said.

Despite the two serious accidents the rally has been well-received in the town, where businesses earn good revenue from the three-day event.

Graaff-Reinet Publicity Association office manager Jack van Niekerk said no complaints had been received about the bikers and the rally at the weekend.

“I read about the accident. It is very sad,” he said yesterday.

Van Niekerk said he was not aware of any major issues around the biker rallies, which have been held in the town for the past two consecutive years.

“There may have been some problems with behaviour in the past, but as far as I know the rally participants are generally well-behaved.

“The event brings revenue into the town and helps to promote Graaff-Reinet because people come from all over to take part.

“As long as people respect each other, we have absolutely no problems with the bikers and the rally.”

He said the tourism authorities in the area supported the event and saw it in a positive light.

Desert Springs Spur Steak Ranch manageress Leandré Meshilinie said: “The accident is very unfortunate.

“However the biker rally, which has been held here before, has been really good for us and it brings money into the town, so it is really good for local businesses.

“The bikers do drink a lot, but they are generally well behaved.”

