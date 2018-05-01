ANC censured over attack on magistrate

The Cape Law Society has lashed out at the regional ANC leadership after it claimed that the magistrate who found a Bay ANC councillor guilty of assault last month was politically motivated in his ruling.

Two days after councillor Andile Lungisa was found guilty of attacking former municipal transport head Rano Kayser with a glass water jug during a heated council meeting in October 2016, ANC regional secretary Themba Xathula called for magistrate Morne Cannon to be removed from the case.

Xathula claimed that Cannon’s ruling was politically motivated and said the ANC would “mobilise” members against the judgment.

Cape Law Society president Lulama Lobi said yesterday that the statutory body with the jurisdiction to administer the Attorney’s Act in the Cape provinces found Xathula’s utterances concerning and unfounded.

Lobi said the law society believed the comments attributed to the ANC by Xathula contravened the provisions of Section 165 of the constitution.

“That section of the constitution details the independence of the courts, which includes the laws which they must apply impartially and without fear, favour or prejudice,” he said.

“That section also makes the point that no person or organ of state may interfere with the functions of the courts.”

The law society accepted that courts were not unfailing. Therefore there were provisions for appeals and reviews where grounds existed to challenge the decisions of the courts.

“These steps, however, are conducted with the required decorum to ensure that the dignity of the courts and the judicial system is upheld,” Lobi said.

“Any dissatisfied parties should go through this process and be discouraged from making irrational comments in public.”

Anyone who believed they had a valid complaint against any magistrate, including Cannon, could report such complaints to the Magistrate’s Commission.

“A complainant will be required to present evidence to show a prima facie case of misconduct to warrant an investigation,” he said.

The law society called on leaders of political organisations to appreciate that some sections of society would accept that which was said by its leaders as true, and so ought to be careful not to abuse their role in society by attacking the judiciary.

“The [society] will engage the leadership of the ANC with regard to its concerns in a separate communication with a view to ensuring that matters of this nature are not perpetuated going forward and that the right procedures are followed should members have complaints with regards to decisions made within courts,” Lobi said.

Xathula, when asked for comment, said the statement from the society did not warrant any response.

“They don’t understand the fundamentals of what is going on here,” he said. He refused to comment further.