WATCH | Soccer fan rents crane to watch match

What do you do if you can’t go watch your team play because you’ve been banned from the stadium?

If you’re in Turkey‚ you simply hire a crane.

This is exactly what a supporter of Turkish club Denizlispor did.

The man‚ known by his nickname “Yumuk Ali” was handed a year-long ban from the Denizli Atatürk Stadium in Denizli‚ Turkey. It is unclear why he received the ban.