WATCH | Soccer fan rents crane to watch match
What do you do if you can’t go watch your team play because you’ve been banned from the stadium?
If you’re in Turkey‚ you simply hire a crane.
This is exactly what a supporter of Turkish club Denizlispor did.
The man‚ known by his nickname “Yumuk Ali” was handed a year-long ban from the Denizli Atatürk Stadium in Denizli‚ Turkey. It is unclear why he received the ban.
A soccer fan refused to miss his favourite team play after a one-year ban, so he hired a crane to watch their game on Saturday April 28 2018.
Cellphone footage captured the man waving a flag in the crane he purportedly rented to watch Denizlispor play on Saturday‚ April 28.
"All Denizlispor's fans know him because of his funny character. He later started to organise the stadium to cheer‚" Fehmi Metin‚ who attended the game and filmed Yamuk Ali‚ told Reuters.
Ali's team won the match against Gaziantepspor 5-0.
- Reuters