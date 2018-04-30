Thief electrocuted in bid to steal power box wiring

An unidentified man was electrocuted when he allegedly attempted to steal wire in Port Elizabeth from an electrical box on the outskirts of Sardinia Bay on Saturday.

The incident had taken place at about 1.30pm near the corner of Victoria Drive and Sardinia Bay Road, police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said.

“The man attempted to cut wire in the electrical box with a pair of bolt cutters. He died instantly.

“The victim has not yet been identified and we have not yet been able to determine his age,” Labans, who issued a stern warning to anyone tampering with electrical installations, said.