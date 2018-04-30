Tableware tops menu for discerning ‘gang of thieves’

Crockery is not usually on top of a thief’s list of priorities – but it was for five female suspects who managed to spirit away thousands of rands worth of dining and kitchenware from an Eastern Cape guest farm.

Police in Rhodes have arrested four women and a teenage girl in connection with the theft of cutlery and crockery valued at nearly R11 000 from the Longholm guest farm.

Police spokeswoman Captain Ursula Roelofse said the owner had become aware of the missing items only when visitors reported seeing them in the Zakhele township and on nearby farms.

The stolen goods included pots, cutlery, plates, glasses and plastic jugs, although it was unclear exactly how many were missing or when they had been stolen.

“After initial investigation, some of the items were recovered on a nearby farm and [in the] township,” Roelofse said.

“The value of the goods [recovered so far] is R11 000. “The investigation continues.” It is still unclear how the suspects accessed the goods that were stolen.

Roelofse said they were not employees at the guest farm.

The five suspects, aged between 14 and 42, were arrested yesterday.

They will appear in the Barkly East Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.