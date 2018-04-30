Man, 29, killed after alleged 'drunken quarrel' with girlfriend

A Kirkwood man was stabbed to death during an alleged drunken quarrel with his girlfriend, police said on Monday.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened at about midday and the 29-year-old woman was arrested about an hour later.

The man, 29, is not being named until his next-of-kin have been informed.

"It is alleged that the victim and the suspect had a quarrel when the female suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in his throat with a knife," Swart said.

"The victim passed on at the scene on a farm in the Dunbrody area."

Swart confirmed that the couple were dating.

The suspect will appear in the Kirkwood Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.