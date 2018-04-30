Father’s tears after death of young stars

“It was bad. All of [the victims] had head injuries. My daughter‚ I recognised her feet.

“When I saw her feet‚ I knew it was her. I didn’t need to see the rest of her.

“She was going to [be] MC [at] a wedding and was going to go past our house.

“I spoke to her on Friday night and she said that she was going to stop by to say hello.

“I prayed they would drive safely‚ but they didn’t make it.”

Kobese described his daughter as a creative person who was always thinking of her family.

“As soon as she got any money‚ she would send some to us,” he said. “She would never forget to send us money.”

He said his daughter had played a big part in their family and her loss would be felt forever. “My son‚ the eldest one‚ has a child. Siya did everything for that child.

“School fees‚ uniforms. textbooks. We don’t know what will happen now.”

Kobese said it had also been upsetting to see his daughter’s body clad only in her underwear. “She was naked. I couldn’t understand why. “She was wearing a panty. Nothing else. “We asked what had happened to her clothes, but the police could not say,” he said.

“They said they were only responsible for the scene of the accident.

“My wife has not been able to stop crying.

“We couldn’t sleep last night. It’s unreal‚ this thing.

“I am not afraid of death. My daughter is just around the corner and I believe I will meet her again.”

Speaking on behalf of the Jezile family, Percy Vilakazi said the five friends had been on their way to attend Jezile’s uncle’s wedding on Saturday and his grandmother’s funeral yesterday.

“The family is devastated and saddened by the news, but we strongly believe in God – we believe that he’ll get us through this tragedy,” Vilakazi said.

“The family is hurting, but we are comforted by everyone who has reached out and sent condolences.”

A cousin of Fort Beaufort-born Mseleni – who appeared in the movie Inxeba: The Wound – described the family’s devastation.

“It’s very difficult. Thobani and I stayed together,” he said.

“It was very fast. He fetched clothes on Thursday because he was going to be travelling. He said he would be back on Sunday or Monday.

“His mother is devastated. She can’t even speak.”

Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize paid tribute to Jezile. “They were all genuine people. “Akhumzi was bold. I am much older than him and he would tell me if I was right or wrong.

“I had a heart attack and he was always phoning to check on me,” Mkhize said.

“He checked on me every day and asked how my heart was.”

Paying tribute, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said: “Death has been particularly unkind and jealous considering the untimely and sudden nature of the loss of life in a single moment of these brilliant and young shining stars of South Africa’s arts and creative industries.”

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle said: “They were guiding lights to millions of young people who followed their work not only here in South Africa but also in other parts of the world, shining a beacon of hope against the backdrop of jobless, despondent and apathetic young people.”

Fans flooded social media with posts to pay tribute to Jezile.

One fan, Phelolam Mtsolo, 25, of Grahamstown, told The Herald she was still in shock at the news.

“I still cannot believe that he’s gone. He was full of life and an inspiration to us young people,” she said.

“I remember YoTV as [if it were] yesterday – it was a routine for me and my friends every day after school.

“We’d be glued to the TV watching the show.”

Jezile – who grew up in front of the nation’s eyes as a YoTV presenter – said in an interview in 2010 that doing what he loved helped him sleep better.

“Knowing that I am changing the lives of kids out there‚ be it through entertainment or education‚ makes me sleep with a smile every night,” he said

Police spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.