Robbery suspects arrested in New Brighton

Two suspects aged 26 and 27 were arrested on charges of pointing of firearm, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property on Saturday.

The arrest came after three SAPS officers responded to a complaint of robbery at approximately 8:25 in the Zwide area.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said that it was alleged that the suspects fled in a white Opel Corsa after the robbery.

"Shortly after the vehicle was circulated by radio control the members spotted the vehicle in Siwise Street, New Brighton. Where it appeared that suspects were about to rob a Spaza Shop." Janse Van Rensburg said

"Members tactically approached the vehicle from behind and blocked the vehicle off from going forward, the suspects were verbally commanded to get out of the vehicle, but suspects refused to, the suspects than tried to bump the officers with the car in an attempt to get away, "she said.

"The suspects than reversed their vehicle, and the members ran on foot after the vehicle until the driver lost control and bumped into a wall in Siwise Street.

"One of the suspects than got out of the vehicle and pointed the members with a firearm one of the members managed to grab his hand and force firearm out of his hand. The fire arm dropped to the ground and the suspect was arrested the passenger was also apprehended." She said.

Upon searching the vehicle the police recovered seven cell phones, clothing and a firearm and the serial numbers filled off with ammunition.

The complainants positively identified their property that was found in possession of the suspects.

Both suspects will appear in court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and pointing of a firearm.