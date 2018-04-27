Wardle wants use of laptop at all hours

Well-known legal analyst and commentator Brenda Wardle appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday, representing herself, adamant that she should be given permission to have her laptop and modem in her cell – to use at any hour of the day.

A Bachelor and Master of Laws graduate who is studying towards a Doctor of Laws degree, Wardle argued she needed the equipment to prepare for her bail application on May 7.

She had been granted access to her laptop in December but was restricted when it came to her modem.

“I am within my rights to prepare for my case and the conditions I have to prepare under are not conducive. as I have to walk a few metres to the library,” Wardle said. “It is noisy in the day and I prefer working at night.” Judge Dalayin Chetty said the matter would be considered and a decision made in a few days.

It is alleged that Wardle defrauded an Eastern Cape family out of more than R500 000 between April 2009 and August 2013, by pretending to be a practising attorney and offering to help have an imprisoned relative released on parole.