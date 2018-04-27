Orphaned baby rhino found alive
A baby rhino has been found alive after nearly a week - after her mother was killed and dehorned.
“The orphaned baby rhino has been tracked and found! It is a female and she will now be stabilised‚” Saving Private Rhino said on Facebook page
Johan van Schalkwyk from Aquila Private Game Reserve said they dispatched their Saving Private Rhino team to help in the search at an “undisclosed scene in the north of South Africa”.
An anti-poaching team discovered the mother’s carcass earlier this week on the 26‚000-hectare reserve and is believed to have been dead for about five days.