Fears of possible load-shedding due to a shortage of coal are unfounded‚ according to Eskom.

The utility said that despite lower than desired coal stock levels at seven power stations‚ it was taking steps to manage the situation so that customers would not be adversely affected.

“Eskom is highly cognisant of the significant impact insufficient coal supply would have on its operations and the entire country,” the utility said.

“The organisation is facing imbalances whereby several coal-fired power stations‚ particularly those in Mpumalanga, are affected.

“However‚ it is also important to note that the level of coal stock days in more than half of the 15 coal-fired power stations in the Eskom generation fleet is maintained above the grid code target of 20.”

The prevailing situation at seven stations – Arnot‚ Tutuka‚ Majuba‚ Hendrina‚ Camden‚ Kriel and Komati – is that coal stock levels are below the required target of 20 days as stipulated in the Grid Code.

Although the total coal stock day levels of 35 days (excluding Medupi and Kusile power stations) were within an acceptable range, it was necessary to have all stations at the required stock day levels‚ Eskom said.

It cited a number of factors‚ including a historical under-investment at cost-plus mines and the under-supply on both coal quality and quantity by the Tegeta mines having negatively affected stock levels and production.

The recovery plan included securing additional coal supplies for the affected stations and a further redirection of coal stock was under way to address the imbalance.

Dismissing load-shedding concerns, Eskom’s interim group chief executive‚ Phakamani Hadebe, said: “Eskom has contracted 84% of the coal it requires over the next five years.

“A recovery plan is in place to address the short-term imbalance of coal and to improve the stock days at the seven stations below minimum.”