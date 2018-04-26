Uitenhage pupils march to emphasise respect

More than 500 pupils representing eight schools from Uitenhage marched along Kamesh Road this morning to share the values of their newly adopted Character Transformation programme.

Today was the first of several planned marches to take place throughout the year as part of the programme. Each march will be done to teach the children a specific moral.

Today's march aimed to emphasise one of the themes of the programme, namely respect.

"The overarching goal of the programme is to develop a more 'holistic' pupil", founder Louis van der Vyver said.