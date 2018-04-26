SAA cabin attendant hailed as a “rock star”

“A 15-hour flight (between two transits) is never an easy task for a parent travelling on their own to undertake‚” she said.

“I had a 'massively proud to be South African' moment yesterday when Mavis (on my SAA flight from New York to Johannesburg) took Imogen out of my arms and baleta’d her‚ and then carried on serving people so that I was able to eat my meal. 15 minutes later she returned to my seat with a fast asleep Immy. Mavis‚ thank you for being a rock star. I appreciate you #proudlysouthafrican #southafricanairways #FlySAA‚” she wrote.

The cabin attendant carried the baby in a blanket on her back.

The gesture got two other mothers sharing stories about a similar experience while flying with a fidgety baby.

Fifi Mawire posted: “It happens on SAA flights‚ hey. At least the ones I've been on. Twice that a stewardess has helped me with a fidgety baby‚ now toddler. One time I didn't see or even hear my 5-month baby cry until we landed. The best 2-hour flight from Joburg to Lusaka.”

Sadiyyah Moola posted: “Our 14-hour flight from Jhb to Hong Kong with a 9-month old and a 21-month old was amazing thanks to the crew at SAA.”

Facebook users were singing Mavis’s praises in the comments section. “Going beyond the call of duty. How absolutely wonderful. What a special person you are Mavis‚” said Lynn Thair.

Lucia Porthen-Esterhuizen said‚ “Thank you Mavis and thank you Kate for acknowleding her goodness”.

- TimesLIVE