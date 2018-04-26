Former PE attorney arrested

A former Port Elizabeth attorney who allegedly swindled numerous people out of large sums of money was arrested yesterday and appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Louis Erasmus is facing 56 charges ranging from theft to contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the Attorney’s Act as well as the Administration of Estates Act.

According to the charge sheet Erasmus allegedly worked in cahoots with Giel Mans, a Port Elizabeth “diamond dealer” who staged his own kidnapping in 2011 to avoid being arrested.

Mans was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud, theft and forgery in 2015.

It is also alleged that during 2014 and 2015 Erasmus failed to qualify for the issue of his Fidelity Fund Certificate – needed to practice as an attorney – but continued to work as a lawyer despite this

Erasmus was released on warning yesterday and his case was postponed to May 25 in order for him to appoint an attorney.