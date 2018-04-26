We are not to blame for the long queues. That was the message from public servants to Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba as they condemned his statement that staff were to blame for the long queues at offices.

His comments had come after visiting Home Affairs offices in Centurion‚ Orlando West‚ Wynberg and Pietermaritzburg, the Public Servants Association said.

During unannounced visits as part of his “war on long queues” campaign‚ Gigaba found that queues were seen to move faster than usual as soon as he arrived.

The union said his statement gave the impression that staff were either slow or sometimes lazy in dealing with the public.

“The PSA previously engaged the department on inadequate staff and a malfunctioning computer system,” PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks said.

He said Gigaba had contradicted himself by stating that only 20% of all Home Affairs offices were able to capture documentation online.

“The statements have a demoralising effect on employees.

“The public is entitled to an efficient service. The PSA demands that the minister urgently considers lifting the moratorium on the filling of vacant posts‚ improves the undependable computer systems‚ and puts alternative measures in place to address long queues and strain on staff.”