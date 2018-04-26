“I had to get out very quickly.”

This is how a motorist described reacting as his car was sucked nose first into a sinkhole‚ as a pavement collapsed after heavy overnight rains that caused flooding in Cape Town.

The man told eNCA that he was waiting to pick up a friend in Delft when the car “just started disappearing to the one side. I tried to steady it but to no avail. (It was) too heavy for us‚” he said‚ as bewildered neighbours took in the scene.