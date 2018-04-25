News

WATCH | The special moment young Siphosethu walks for the first time

By Athena O'Reilly - 25 April 2018

Watch the heart-warming moment seven-year-old Siphosethu “Sisi” Ncandana took her first steps after she received a set of prosthetic legs on Wednesday.

The journey to getting the little girl mobile started three years ago when a Nelson Mandela Bay fireman saw Sisi crawling on a gravel road, playing with other kids, with her stumps exposed.

Watch the heart-warming moment seven-year-old Siphosethu “Sisi” Ncandana took her first steps after she received a set of prosthetic legs on Wednesday. Video: Deneesha Pillay

