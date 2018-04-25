Three killed in accident near J-Bay

Three people were killed and two injured when the VW Golf they were travelling in overturned on the R102 between Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp on Tuesday night.

According to police, the car rolled several times before coming to a stop in the bushes alongside the road.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the incident happened at about 7pm while the vehicle was travelling in the direction of Jeffreys Bay.

“The driver of the vehicle lost control, prompting the vehicle to leave the road and land in the nearby bushes. At this stage it is unclear what caused the driver to lose control – of the vehicle however our detectives are investigating the matter,” he said.

“Two people had died on the scene while a third occupant died of injuries sustained from the accident while in Humansdorp Hospital.”

The driver of the car, – who was one of the people that died on the scene – was identified as Wilfred Sibagu, 41, from Jeffreys Bay.

“Currently we are still busy tracking down the next-of-kin of the others who were involved in the accident. Only once the families have been informed will we released their names.” Nkohli said.

Nkohli said that two survivors were still admitted in hospital and would provide clarity on the cause of accident at a later stage.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.