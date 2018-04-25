News

Car guard stabbed to death on Hobie Beach

By Gareth Wilson - 25 April 2018
A Port Elizabeth car guard was stabbed to death while sleeping on Hobie Beach on Wednesday morning (25/04/18).
Image: Eugene Coetzee

A Port Elizabeth car guard was stabbed to death while sleeping on Hobie Beach – near the Shark Rock Pier – on Wednesday morning (25/04/18).

The incident happened at about 6:30am when one car guard walked up to another who was sleeping on the beach, and stabbed him.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the attacker walked up to the sleeping man and started stabbing him.

The victim was a 34-year-old man who lives in Central and also a car-guard in the area.

“The reason is unknown and it is unclear what happened,ˮ Labans said.

