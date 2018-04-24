JUST IN │Suspects necklaced in Wells Estate

Three people have died in Wells Estate after they were beaten and burnt to death on Tuesday following the recovery of an alleged stolen vehicle in the area.

Two the victims were necklaced with tyres while the third was beaten to death.

HeraldLIVE is on the scene.

By 2:45pm police had not yet secured the scene.

It is believed two others managed to flee.

A large group of community members have gathered near the scene.

The incident is believed to have happened early on Tuesday after the car was found at one of the houses in the area.

Angry residents allegedly then captured the suspects, interrogated them and later burnt two of them.

By the time HeraldLIVE got to the scene, one police vehicle had arrived and left shortly after.

This is a developing story.