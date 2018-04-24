The funding scheme to provide free higher education for students whose parents earn below R350‚000 per annum was experiencing some teething problems‚ Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday.

Pandor said all the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) processes and systems must be assessed this year‚ and that all the identified problems that had been brought to the department’s attention must be addressed.

Pandor was briefing the media on the progress made to ensure that qualifying students receive free higher education this year.

In December last year‚ former president Jacob Zuma announced that government would fully subsidise higher education for students whose parents earn below the threshold from 2018.

Pandor said there had been reports that students had submitted all the required information to qualify for bursaries but higher education institutions had not received funds.