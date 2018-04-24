Saftu to strike against proposed R20 per hour minimum wage

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) plans to bring businesses and organisations which support the proposed R20 per hour minimum wage to their knees as it readies a nation-wide strike in all major cities tomorrow.



Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the union would continue to reject the proposed wage agreement, which he described as a slap in the faces of the working class.



Tomorrow’s strike is expected to impact the various sectors in which the union is affiliated with.



In Port Elizabeth, Saftu supporters will march from the Nangoza Jebe Hall to Vuyisile Mini Square from 10am. A demonstration in the East London city centre to the Labour Department is planned for the same time.



Vavi has meanwhile rubbished a message being circulated on social media warning people to stay indoors.



“Don't go to work [and] don't try to resolve or undermined those in the strike,” the message reads in part. “Don't drive and don't take public transport Stay away from business premises. Please inform truck drivers taxi drivers small and large businesses to rather shut down.”



Vavi said: “That message did not come from me or Saftu. I actually saw it [on Sunday] and we believe it had been distributed by people with malicious intensions.”



Unaudited figures put Saftu members at around 800 000 nationwide.