Women are powerful. That's a fact. But all over the world women applauded and were equally shook after the Duchess of Cambridge‚ Kate‚ walked out a few hours after she gave birth‚ with a full face of makeup and in heels.

Now even on a good day‚ any woman will tell you wearing high heels is a job and a half.

Can you imagine how much more effort is required to pull them off just hours after bringing a baby into the world?

Well‚ no need to imagine because Kate went and did that! Most of us were just here like:

The wife of Prince William‚ gave birth to a boy at a hospital in London on Monday‚ the third child for the British royal couple and now fifth in line to the throne.

While the world celebrated with the royal family‚ most of us were stuck on how amazing‚ elegant and natural Kate looked as they introduced their baby to the world.