Duchess rocks heels 7 hours after giving birth
And Twitter can't deal
Women are powerful. That's a fact. But all over the world women applauded and were equally shook after the Duchess of Cambridge‚ Kate‚ walked out a few hours after she gave birth‚ with a full face of makeup and in heels.
Now even on a good day‚ any woman will tell you wearing high heels is a job and a half.
Can you imagine how much more effort is required to pull them off just hours after bringing a baby into the world?
Well‚ no need to imagine because Kate went and did that! Most of us were just here like:
The wife of Prince William‚ gave birth to a boy at a hospital in London on Monday‚ the third child for the British royal couple and now fifth in line to the throne.
While the world celebrated with the royal family‚ most of us were stuck on how amazing‚ elegant and natural Kate looked as they introduced their baby to the world.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduce their new son to the world, just hours after he was born https://t.co/jU2MrpY3CQ #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/RCdYVy8bT9— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 23, 2018
Most of us are just in awe of the Duchess because even on our best days‚ looking that well-put is such a mission.
Tweeps went to express their shock. To be honest‚ this was all of us.
Then we thought of three things we can't even do in our normal lives‚ nevermind being pregnant or navigate life just after giving birth.
Almost like these tweeps:
The Duchess is all dolled up AND in heels hours after giving birth. I couldn’t even make it in the shower TWO DAYS after giving birth 🤦🏻♀️— Kathleen Rodriguez (@KAFFLEEEEN) April 24, 2018
While most of us agree that we would have been just as happy if Kate walked out with fizzled hair and sweatpants‚ we will still congratulate her for being the queen that she was.
That was straight up Chuck Norris vibes!