Tiny garden craze launches in South Africa
First it was Pick ‘n Pay Stikeez‚ then Checkers caused delirium with its itsy- bitsy retail products for its Little Shop promotion – and now the company has launched a set of collectable seedlings for its Little Garden promotion‚ which started on Monday.
A spokesperson for the company said the new promotion was inspired by the successful Checkers Little Shop craze.
Items - which included tiny Weet-Bix and even Pritt - can still be found on sale on places such as Gumtree.
And so can Stikeez.
For every R150 spent at the till‚ customers will get one of 24 seedling kits.
It includes vegetables‚ flowers and herbs in a biodegradable pot.
The seeds were sourced abroad because local suppliers could not assist with the large quantities required‚ the spokesperson said.
However‚ the plants are already grown locally and‚ therefore‚ the company assured‚ were "safe for our environment".
And it needs very little water.
"Checkers is very conscious about the drought that is affecting large parts of South Africa and continues to encourage consumers to save as much water as possible. Despite the severe water shortages‚ we still need to produce food and Little Garden is a great opportunity to learn more about growing herbs and vegetables in drought conditions‚" the spokesperson wrote.
"The Little Garden seedlings fortunately require very little water - each seedling will use a maximum of 250ml of water (grey water is suggested for this purpose) until it needs to be repotted. A number of the Little Garden seedlings are also drought-tolerant‚ including thyme‚ rocket‚ chives‚ onions‚ radish‚ Swiss chard‚ cornflowers‚ dianthus and English daisies."
