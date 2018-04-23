First it was Pick ‘n Pay Stikeez‚ then Checkers caused delirium with its itsy- bitsy retail products for its Little Shop promotion – and now the company has launched a set of collectable seedlings for its Little Garden promotion‚ which started on Monday.

A spokesperson for the company said the new promotion was inspired by the successful Checkers Little Shop craze.

Items - which included tiny Weet-Bix and even Pritt - can still be found on sale on places such as Gumtree.

And so can Stikeez.