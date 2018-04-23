Security guard kicked by soccer fan named
Sabela Maziba‚ 32‚ is the security guard featured in a viral video at the weekend‚ which prompted widescale condemnation of the soccer fans who invaded the pitch after their team lost.
He was named by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Monday.
Maziba was treated for head injuries and discharged‚ Khoza said.
Two people were arrested in connection with the violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night‚ after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars. They are due to appear in court today.
Violence at Moses Mabhida Stadium as Kaizer Chiefs fans run riot after their teams 2-0 defeat to Free State Stars!!!! pic.twitter.com/yFDuZLDNNh— BBK (@BBKUnplugged99) April 21, 2018
Police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game.
The PSL is currently providing information on the number of people injured.
The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to amount to millions‚ with some equipment alleged to have been stolen. Two vehicles that were parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.