South Africans voluntarily lending their hands through crochet and knitting for the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project are on the cusp of revealing their 7‚000 square metre portrait‚ big enough to be seen from outer space‚ at the Zonderwater Maximum Correctional Centre in Cullinan‚ Gauteng.

The laying out‚ and sewing together‚ of the Madiba portrait blanket had taken weeks of planning with the final touches being added on Monday ahead of Tuesday's unveiling.

All blankets will be distributed to communities in need‚ throughout South Africa‚ after the event.