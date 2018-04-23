A Plettenberg Bay man is lucky to be alive after a giant shark bit a hole in his paddleski at Robberg Beach yesterday morning‚ knocking him off the ski into the water.

Plett National Sea Rescue Institute deputy station commander Robbie Gibson said it appeared the shark – reported to be a 2.5m great white – had breached from under the paddle-ski.

The man 33, managed to swim safely to shore‚ emerging from the ordeal unscathed.

“Following the incident the man lost his balance and landed in the water. He swam to shore, climbing onto the rocks, and was not injured.

“NSRI recovered his paddle-ski from the water and the man was transported to Wreck Beach‚ where his car was parked‚ aboard our sea rescue craft.

“He required no medical attention and no further assistance‚” Gibson said.

The NSRI urged bathers and paddlers to be alert‚ particularly at this time of the year when it is known sharks tend to come closer in-shore as part of their natural feeding habits.