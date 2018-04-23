Future ‘Mrs Zuma’ resigns from job

THE future “Mrs Zuma” handed in her letter of resignation yesterday at the She Conquers national campaign – after the Gauteng-based association formally requested to part ways with the 24-year-old.

Nonkanyiso Conco, from Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal, is set to become former president Jacob Zuma’s seventh bride – and the youngest, at 52 years his junior.

She Conquers, which seeks to improve the lives of adolescent girls and young women in South Africa, was shocked by the news that one of its employees was in a polygamous relationship.

Conco joined the organisation in December 2016 as deputy campaign coordinator and became the treasurer late last year.

Campaign national executive committee deputy chairwoman Leonora Mathe confirmed they had received Conco’s letter of resignation.

“We stand for economic empowerment for women as well as their independence,” she said.

“We are not saying Jacob Zuma was her blesser – however, to a young person, they would think this [type of lifestyle] was OK to get ahead in life.

“We are not being personal with her resignation, we are respectful towards her cultural beliefs and practices, but this affiliation is contrary to the principles we stand for.

“I received her letter of resignation this morning [Sunday] after we formally requested her to step down.” Mathe said that at their last meeting, in November, Conco had been pregnant but had chosen not to disclose this.

Neither was she transparent about her relations with Zuma.

“She is a very vibey and polite person and it came as a shock to us when we saw the reports that she is getting married to Jacob Zuma.

“Being a part of She Conquers means you have to be a role model to young women and we felt it would not be proper if she continued her duties.”

Conco gave birth to a boy in Durban’s Hillcrest Private Hospital on April 12 – Zuma’s 76th birthday.

In an earlier report, Conco confirmed she and Zuma were set to wed.

“Yes‚ we are getting married‚ but that is all I can say. I need to consult before I give any interviews‚” she said.

Zuma is married to MaKhumalo, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma and Bongi Ngema Zuma. He is divorced from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and separated from Nompumelelo MaNtuli Zuma.

Another wife, Kate Mantsho Zuma, committed suicide in 2000.

Attempts to reach Conco for comment were unsuccessful.