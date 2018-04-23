Minibus taxis in the OR Tambo region are back on the road on Monday morning‚ after Police Minister Bheki Cele agreed to reopen the three major routes and taxi ranks that he shut on March 27.

DispatchLive reported Cele lifted the taxi ban on Friday night‚ a day after he told taxi bosses‚ traditional leaders‚ religious leaders and politicians that he was not convinced that taxi bosses had “sobered up”.

He shut the lucrative routes and ranks as a measure of ending the taxi violence that claimed more than 60 lives in 18 months.