Tributes pour in for Avicii from across the globe

As news of DJ Avicii's death spread on Friday night, there was an outpouring of tributes from fans and his high-profile friends from across the globe.

News of Avicii's sudden death sent shockwaves across the world.

The Wake Me Up hitmaker's death was confirmed in a statement released by his management.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given," read the statement, according to TMZ.

Avicii retired from performing in 2016 after suffering health issues including acute pancreatitis.

Musicians including Calvin Harris, Liam Payne and Deadmau5 have remembered their friend.



In a Netflix documentary that was released in 2017 about his life, entitled Avicii: True Stories, he revealed that after being in and out of hospital, he decided to retire from live performances.

"I needed to figure out my life," said Avicii, who admitted to excessive drinking.

"The whole thing was about success for the sake of success," he said in a Rolling Stone interview. "I wasn't getting any happiness anymore."