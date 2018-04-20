JUST IN │Ironman cause of death determined
David Bellet-Brissaud had been missing for six days.
Following an autopsy this morning, a state pathologist concluded that Gabonese sportsman David Bellet-Brissaud had drowned.
Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an autopsy was done this morning. His body was found in the Port Elizabeth harbour, weighted down with a tyre attached to a rope tied around his ankles, yesterday.
She said his brother Gael was at the mortuary this morning to sort out the paperwork but did not attend the autopsy.
Missing Iroman found: This is what we know
- David Bellet-Brissaud arrived in Port Elizabeth at about 3pm on Thursday last week for the Ironman Africa Championships - that took place on Sunday.
- When his wife woke up in their Paxton Hotel room at 1.20am on Friday, he was gone.
- CCTV footage of Bellet-Brissaud walking into a remote section of the harbour, turned out to be someone else.
- On Thursday, new CCTV footage was supplied by Transnet. It showed him on the opposite side of the harbour to where it was initially thought he had been.
- The recording shows him entering the harbour and then walking down the dock, where he disappeared from view. A strong light partially obscured the view.
- Police divers recovered Bellet-Brissaud’s body shortly after the footage was released. A thin green rope was tied around his ankles and attached to a tyre.
- An autopsy was performed on Friday and established the cause of death as drowning.
