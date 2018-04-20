JUST IN │Ironman cause of death determined

Following an autopsy this morning, a state pathologist concluded that Gabonese sportsman David Bellet-Brissaud had drowned.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an autopsy was done this morning. His body was found in the Port Elizabeth harbour, weighted down with a tyre attached to a rope tied around his ankles, yesterday.

She said his brother Gael was at the mortuary this morning to sort out the paperwork but did not attend the autopsy.