A search is under way for a 21-year-old student on holiday from Norway who disappeared while walking on the beach in Sedgefield on the Garden Route.

Marie Ostbo‚ who is studying in France‚ arrived in the town with a group of international student tourists on Wednesday. She was last seen just 100 metres away from a backpacker’s lodge where they were staying.

“At around 6pm some of the group went for a walk on the beach and then returned at around 7pm. Marie was last seen at around 7pm on the beach‚ wearing blue jeans and a white shirt‚ about 100 meters from the backpackers that they are staying (at)‚” said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesman Craig Lambinon.

“Friends noticed that she had not come inside with the rest of the group‚ they went to look for her but they were unable to find her‚” he said.

NSRI Wilderness‚ Community Police‚ SAPS and a police K-9 search and rescue unit conducted an extensive search but could not find Ostbo.

Southern Cape police spokesman Captain Malcolm Pojie said on Thursday that the search was continuing‚ both on land and at sea.

Meanwhile the family of Gabonese triathlete David Bellet-Brissaud‚ who went missing in Nelson Mandela Bay last Friday‚ have increased a reward to R15‚000 for any information that will help them locate the 48-year-old.

Bellet-Brissaud was in the town to take part in the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship. His family is asking for “proof of life” in exchange for the reward.

"You bring us good information to show our brother is still alive and we will pay the reward‚” said his brother‚ Gael Bellet-Brissaud.

CCTV footage has emerged showing Bellet-Brissaud walking in the harbour on a wharf shortly after leaving his hotel.