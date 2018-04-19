An application by racist Vicki Momberg for leave to appeal against her conviction and two-year sentence has been dismissed by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Momberg’s conviction on four counts of crimen injuria and a two-year jail sentence followed her racist rant in February last year shortly after she became the victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg.

She hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist after her ordeal.

Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan said yesterday – after hearing an application by Momberg, which was opposed by the state – that she was of the view that there was no prospect that another court might come to a different finding on Momberg’s conviction and sentence.

She disagreed with Momberg’s lawyer’s assertion that the sentence was harsh‚ inappropriate and had induced a sense of shock.

Rugoonandan said the use of the k-word was unique in the South African context and that the word had a history of painful emotional abuse.

She said using the k-word was an ultimate form of disrespect in a country where there was an expectation that all people should respect each other.

“The sentence was fair‚ just and appropriate. I do not think another court will find differently in respect of sentence.

“There are no prospects of success on both the sentence and conviction. The application is therefore dismissed‚” the magistrate said.

National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Phindi LouwMjonondwana welcomed the court’s decision and said the state held the view that it had discharged its duty of proving its case against Momberg beyond reasonable doubt. – TimesLIVE