Malema prepared to face prosecution

Advocate Gerrie Nel announced on Thursday that he planned a private prosecution against Malema. The allegations involve a lucrative infrastructure tender granted by the Limpopo government to On-Point Engineering‚ of which Malema was a director.

Nel‚ a former public prosecutor‚ last year joined rights group AfriForum to head up their private prosecutions unit. Nel said on Thursday that the On-Point case had been struck off the roll in 2015 because one of the accused was ill.

"We have done a search and found the accused has recovered from his illness‚" he said.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela also investigated the On-Point allegations and found Malema had improperly benefited from the contract.

Malema said on Thursday he was unafraid of the charges being revived.