Four held after Deal Party robbery

Four people were arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in Port Elizabeth today.

Police responded to a call about a robbery at a business in Deal Party in the early hours of this morning and a description of the getaway vehicle was circulated via police channels.

Police members spotted the white VW Golf driving at high speed in Nobatana Street, Kwazakele.

Following a chase, police brought the vehicle to a halt in Marikana Street in Kwazakele.

Two full cases of whiskey, an opener, an LG printer and a wrist watch were found inside.

The items are all believed to have been stolen from the Deal Party business. The car was also impounded.

The four are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.