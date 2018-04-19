Danny’s lawyers ‘unable’ to get information on rape case

Numerous attempts to get hold of authorities about the rape case against South African Football Association boss and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Danny Jordaan have failed, his lawyers said.

The rape case against Jordaan was opened by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson at the Parkview police station in Johannesburg last month.

She broke her silence on Facebook on October 18 last year, when she alleged that Jordaan had raped her at the Holiday Inn in Port Elizabeth 24 years ago.

The criminal case was not transferred to Port Elizabeth for investigation, but has been taken over by the national police.

It asked the specialised Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit to investigate.

According to policing experts, the move to transfer high-profile investigations to the national police is fairly common.

On Tuesday, Jordaan’s lawyers, Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, released a statement claiming that several attempts to contact authorities, including two letters to the police, had failed.

“We have been unable to determine any information about the whereabouts of the docket,” the statement said.

“The lack of information is damaging to our client.

“As Dr Jordaan’s attorneys, we have attempted to engage the SAPS and the investigating officer in this matter.

“We will soon contact the National Prosecuting Authority in an attempt to have the matter dealt with as soon as reasonably possible.

“We reiterate that Ms Ferguson’s allegations are absolutely unfounded and untrue and that her true motives are deeply suspect.”

The police remain tightlipped, with national spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo declining to answer questions. “Given the sensitive nature of the case in question, we will not be responding to any aspect of the investigation in the public domain, for the time being at least,” he said.

The case was given to DetectiveSergeant Delene Grobler.

However, it could be transferred to another detective at a later stage.

Grobler’s record includes successful prosecutions in the case of the South African branch of the global child pornography ring dubbed Cloud Nine.

He is also in court for the rape conviction of former tennis star Bob Hewitt.