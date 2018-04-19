‘Cleaner’ for gang denies killing girl

One of the men accused of killing schoolgirl Aaliyah “Angel” Tee yesterday admitted during cross-examination that he was a member of the 26s prison gang. Deon “Kwas” Harmse, 24, explained that he had risen in the ranks by “cleaning up” for the gang.

However, despite the prosecutor pointing out that this meant killing people, Harmse stuck to his guns, saying he had nothing to do with 12-year-old Aaliyah’s death.

He then went on to add a new element to his defence.

From the onset of his cross-examination by prosecutor Mujaahid Sandan, Harmse skirted around answering specific questions about the day the Tee family was attacked in their Barberry Street, Bethelsdorp, home.

At one stage Harmse, who claimed to have been staying at his sister Glenda’s house on the night of the murder, could not tell the court how far the Tee house was from Glenda’s home. This despite him admitting that he had been buying alcohol from the Tee home from as far back as 2007.

“It is a long street, I can’t recall how long it would take . . . maybe an hour-and-a-half,” he said.

Harmse denied being in the Spotbouers gang prior to his arrest but yesterday confirmed that he was “Die Glas”, or The Glass, in the 26s gang at St Albans prison on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.

After admitting his gang affiliation to the Port Elizabeth High Court, Harmse was asked to show and explain the tattoos he had on his body.

These included the Roman numerals XX on his right shoulder and VI on the left which he said confirmed he was indeed part of the 26s.

Three stars on the top of each of his shoulders indicate that he is The Glass. According to Harmse, he has at least 50 other prisoners who report to him, including a group called “Die Draad”, or The Wire, who are people who follow him around to “remind” him of what is happening with regard to other recruits.

“They report to me about what is happening on the floor,” Harmse said.

Asked by Judge Mandela Makaula how he had managed to earn the high rank, Harmse said it had been through discipline and respect that he had done so.

“If you are told to clean, then you go and clean,” Harmse said.

Sandan told the court that the term “om skoon te maak”, or to clean up, referred to either stabbing or killing someone in prison and that was how a person climbed the ranks.

“No, it depends on how they treat you and how you treat them,” Harmse responded.

Questioned about the night of June 7 2016 – when the Tee family were attacked – Harmse claimed he had arrived at his sister’s house at 5pm and asked her to take her dogs to the backyard as “they are not used to me”.

He then claimed he had gone to bed and would not have been able to leave again as the dogs were back in the front yard.

Sandan told Harmse it was the first time the court had heard about the dogs, adding that he found it strange such a crucial piece of evidence was not brought up by the defence.

“You are fabricating your evidence to bind yourself to Glenda’s house,” he said.

Harmse claimed he had been staying at his sister’s house for at least a month before the attack on the Tee family.

He claimed he had told his legal representative, James Reilly, about the dogs, but agreed it had never been put to state witnesses or brought up in his evidence in chief.

Reilly told the court that Harmse’s sister had been approached to testify but she had refused, citing fear of retribution from the community.

It is alleged the Tee family was targeted by Harmse and his co-accused, Nealon Redhouse, 18, after they had witnessed the murder of notorious gang boss, Donovan “Staal” Berry, who was gunned down in front of a shop directly opposite the Tee’s home a month before they were attacked.

Both Edmund Tee and his wife, Candice, were outside when the shooting happened. They are in protective custody.

Redhouse and Harmse, along with two others, will stand trial in October for the murder of Berry. Closing arguments in the Tee murder trial will be heard today.