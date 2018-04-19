News

BREAKING NEWS │ Body of missing Ironman contestant found

By Herald Reporter - 19 April 2018
Ironman athlete David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud disappeared on Friday morning.
Ironman athlete David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud disappeared on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied

The body of missing Ironman contestant David Bellet-Brissaud has been found following an extensive search by police the past couple of days.

Bellet-Brissaud, 48, of Gabon, disappeared without a trace from the Paxton Hotel in Humerail in the early hours of Friday (13/04/18).

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu confirmed that his body was found at the Port Elizabeth Habour at approximately after 3pm today.

"His brother Gael was at the scene and positively identified the body." Naidu said.

Bellet-Brissaud was in Port Elizabeth to compete in the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship this past weekend. He arrived in the city last Thursday and his wife Lydie realised at 1am the next day that he was missing.

CCTV footage emerged of Bellet-Brissaud walking into the harbour via the Baakens Road entrance at about 1:10am on Friday.

Police viewed more CCTV footage today.

"Previous footage of someone jumping between fishing vessels was mistakenly identified as David. However the new CCTV footage showed David in his adidas hoody walking on a different Jetty, close to where his body was found." 

"Two police dogs quickly identified that there was a body in the water and police divers found him within 30 minutes," Naidu said. 

"No foul play is suspected. An inquest docket will be opened," she said. 

ALSO READ

Police search harbour for missing Ironman

The search for the missing French Ironman athlete focused on the Port Elizabeth harbour on Tuesday after new CCTV footage showed a man matching his ...
News
2 days ago

R150k offered for missing Ironman 'Proof of Life'

The family of the missing Gabonese Ironman triathlete, David Bellet-Brissaud, said they will pay R150 000 for positive "proof of life." His brother ...
News
22 hours ago

Panic over missing triathlete

“Panic is now starting to set in,” the brother of missing Ironman contestant David Bellet-Brissaud said yesterday as he arrived in Port Elizabeth to ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Missing Ironman's family offer reward

The family of the Ironman competitor who disappeared in Port Elizabeth ahead of the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship have offered a reward ...
News
3 days ago

French Ironman athlete missing in Port Elizabeth

A French athlete due to participate in this weekend's Ironman African Championships in Port Elizabeth has gone missing. 
News
5 days ago

Latest Videos

Missing Ironman's family offer reward
Tough test for PE’s ‘Survivor’ contestant

Most Read

X