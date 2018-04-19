BREAKING NEWS │ Body of missing Ironman contestant found
The body of missing Ironman contestant David Bellet-Brissaud has been found following an extensive search by police the past couple of days.
Bellet-Brissaud, 48, of Gabon, disappeared without a trace from the Paxton Hotel in Humerail in the early hours of Friday (13/04/18).
Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu confirmed that his body was found at the Port Elizabeth Habour at approximately after 3pm today.
"His brother Gael was at the scene and positively identified the body." Naidu said.
Bellet-Brissaud was in Port Elizabeth to compete in the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship this past weekend. He arrived in the city last Thursday and his wife Lydie realised at 1am the next day that he was missing.
CCTV footage emerged of Bellet-Brissaud walking into the harbour via the Baakens Road entrance at about 1:10am on Friday.
Police viewed more CCTV footage today.
"Previous footage of someone jumping between fishing vessels was mistakenly identified as David. However the new CCTV footage showed David in his adidas hoody walking on a different Jetty, close to where his body was found."
"Two police dogs quickly identified that there was a body in the water and police divers found him within 30 minutes," Naidu said.
"No foul play is suspected. An inquest docket will be opened," she said.
ALSO READ