BREAKING NEWS │ Body of missing Ironman contestant found

The body of missing Ironman contestant David Bellet-Brissaud has been found following an extensive search by police the past couple of days.

Bellet-Brissaud, 48, of Gabon, disappeared without a trace from the Paxton Hotel in Humerail in the early hours of Friday (13/04/18).

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu confirmed that his body was found at the Port Elizabeth Habour at approximately after 3pm today.

"His brother Gael was at the scene and positively identified the body." Naidu said.