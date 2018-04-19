Another PE cellphone shop robbed

Police in Port Elizabeth are searching for five people who robbed a Cell C store at The Bridge Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth on Thursday morning.

Three of them were armed.

Police say the men entered the store just after 9.10am.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said three staff members were locked up in the store’s safe.

He said the robbers “took everything, including all of the cellphones, laptops and routers” in the safe, before fleeing the scene.

The value of the merchandise stolen has not yet been established. The men allegedly left the scene in a silver VW polo hatchback.

No injuries were reported.