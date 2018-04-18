Man kills ANC councillor then turns gun on himself

An Eastern Cape ANC councillor was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in East London in an apparent jealous rage.

The shooter then turned the gun on himself.

The incident happened in Ebson Road outside King Davids Hotel in Quigney‚ where the councillor had been staying and attending a four-day strategic planning session with other councillors. Police said they could not name the deceased since the family had not been informed.

Speaking at the scene‚ police spokeswoman Hazel Mqala said no case had been opened yet as the police were still working on the scene.

"At the moment we can confirm that two bodies of a male and a female have been found with bullet wounds."

Other councillors who had attended the session were in shock when the DispatchLIVE arrived at the scene. The councillors would meet at 2pm to decide whether to cancel the remaining session or continue on Thursday.

